Couple Converts Old Grain Silo Into A Gorgeous Tiny Home

April 16, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Grain Silo, Farm, Ranch, Field, Autumn

For a home that sits on 254 acres of land, you'd think it'd be a little bigger.

But no, space wasn't important to this couple.  They converted an old grain silo located on their Lake City, Florida farm into an absolutely beautiful tiny home.  

It features one bedroom, one bath, and though is only 454 sq. feet, is "jam packed" with rustic design elements.  These include natural wood ceilings, a full-sized kitchen, patterned wood walls, and believe it or not, PLENTY of storage space.

Check it out below!

Let's see what you could do with this, Chip and Joanna!

Via Wide Open Country

