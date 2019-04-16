Couple Converts Old Grain Silo Into A Gorgeous Tiny Home

For a home that sits on 254 acres of land, you'd think it'd be a little bigger.

But no, space wasn't important to this couple. They converted an old grain silo located on their Lake City, Florida farm into an absolutely beautiful tiny home.

It features one bedroom, one bath, and though is only 454 sq. feet, is "jam packed" with rustic design elements. These include natural wood ceilings, a full-sized kitchen, patterned wood walls, and believe it or not, PLENTY of storage space.

Check it out below!

Video of Grain Silo Converted Into Beautiful Tiny House

Let's see what you could do with this, Chip and Joanna!

Via Wide Open Country