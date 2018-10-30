Dallas Mavericks Fan Hilariously Photobombs Couple Getting Engaged At The Game

October 30, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
dallas_mavericks

(Photo by Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local Sports
Shows
Your Morning Links

On Sunday night, your Dallas Mavs took on the Utah Jazz. Sadly, we lost, but the real winner goes the guy photobombing a marriage proposal!

Like every Mavericks game, sometime during the third quarter, the camera guys do a scan of the audience for the Kiss Cam. And on Sunday night, it was a special edition of the Kiss Cam that had no doubt been planned out for months. The cameras zoomed in on one couple in particular. As soon as the camera got close, the boyfriend got down on one knee to propose. Of course she said yes, but really it's not about them. It's about the proposal hype-man in the background!!!

Watch close!!!

Every public proposal deserves a hype man in center frame that steals the moment.

Hahahahahahaha!!! Pure greatness!

Tags: 
Dallas Mavericks
Proposal
kiss cam
Photobomb
hype-man
Engagement

Recent Podcast Audio
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Cassandra Zepeda, Who Plays Plumette In Beauty And The Beast On The Dream KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Tony Olmos To Talk About The Ship's Enhancements KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes