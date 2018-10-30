Dallas Mavericks Fan Hilariously Photobombs Couple Getting Engaged At The Game

On Sunday night, your Dallas Mavs took on the Utah Jazz. Sadly, we lost, but the real winner goes the guy photobombing a marriage proposal!

Like every Mavericks game, sometime during the third quarter, the camera guys do a scan of the audience for the Kiss Cam. And on Sunday night, it was a special edition of the Kiss Cam that had no doubt been planned out for months. The cameras zoomed in on one couple in particular. As soon as the camera got close, the boyfriend got down on one knee to propose. Of course she said yes, but really it's not about them. It's about the proposal hype-man in the background!!!

Watch close!!!

Hahahahahahaha!!! Pure greatness!