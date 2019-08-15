Couple Gifts Longtime Waitress A New 2019 Buick As A Tip

David and Sheila Harrison are regulars at Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant in Rogers, Arkansas.

After finishing a meal, they called their waitress, Maria Elena Barragan, over and asked to speak with her. Barragan told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, “I got scared at first because I thought I was in trouble. They pulled up some seats at the table and told me how much they appreciated and loved me and then they presented me with a gift bag.”

Inside the bag were the paperwork and keys to a brand new 2019 Buick Encore.

Barragan initially refused the car, but David Harrison insisted, saying, “God led [him} to do it.” Barragan would say, “I didn’t take it as a tip. I took it as a gift from God.”

Via Fox News