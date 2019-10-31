Couple Goes Viral After Taking Wedding Photos In California Wildfire

An Illinois couple was married this past Saturday in Northern California’s Sonoma County this past Saturday, and celebrated with an incredibly dramatic photo shoot.

Katie and Curtis Ferland of Chicago posed as a newlywed couple clad in masks, in front of the wildfire currently raging through the Golden State.

The wildfire has forced nearly 180,000 people to evacuate over the weekend. Wedding photographer Karna Roa was, of course, pretty hesitant with the entire situation. She said, “The whole area, of course, was super smoky. I would love to say this is the first time it has happened, but this is the third year in a row in October that wine country has experienced this.”

Wedding planner Sara Sugrue actually had to redesign the entire event the night before due to the fire. She was also the one to suggest the now-viral photo.

Roa said, “Because of all of the changes in the plans and all of the stress leading up to the wedding, the wedding planner suggested that they do at least one image with the masks on. When the couple put on the masks and it came time for this photo, I immediately thought of the American Gothic painting from 1930 and how that painting represented the normal for America of the time period. All of a sudden this moment represented the new normal for wine country in October.”

The day after the ceremony early Sunday morning, the Ferlands and all of their guests were reportedly forced to evacuate.

Via NY Post