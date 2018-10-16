Couple Recreates “Alien” For Pregnancy Photo Shoot
Todd Cameron was around 12-years-old when he watched Alien for the first time.
It was the first horror movie he had ever seen, and he remembers the birthing scene vividly. He told the Toronto Sun, "It just seemed so realistic and so unexpected because they were all sitting around having a meal. There seemed to be no danger in the room. For it to come from within, no one was expecting. And I just remember thinking it was super, super cool."
Some 30 years later, Todd and his wife Nicole were seeking inspiration for an upcoming pregnancy photo shoot. While driving through his neighborhood this past August, Todd noticed a garage sale with various props and items from movies displayed. One of those items was a silicone model of the chest-bursting alien from Alien.
Inspiration struck.
What followed was a pregnancy photo shoot that would make RIdley Scott cry tears of joy!
Our first shot at the #pumpkinpatch . Nicole had just told me that her stomach was rumbling and I am reassuring her that we will grab a bite after our #maternityshoot. Little did we know that someone was about to grab a bite from HER. #tumswonthelp #monsterindigestion #beforethehorror #labourpains #alien #xenomorph #chestburster #happyhollowwomb
#Burston first making it known with his teeth that he is coming out...and fast. #lovebites #releasethebeast #labourpains #viralpregnancy #ourlittlepumpkin #alien #xenomorph #chestburster #wombburster #maternityphotography #maternityshoot #pumpkin
Burston surveys the landscape #whatthehell #ourbeautifulchild #thebeautyoflife #takingitallin #isitaboyorgirl #wemayneedaquarantine #facehuggies #burston
#burston #birth #firstbreath #momentofadjustment #welcome #son #beautifulhorror #cute #alien #chestburster #xenomorph
Young Burston in the arms of his mom for the first time since his exit from the womb. Look at the love in those eyes. #wemadethis #norefundsnoreturns #loveisblind #wheredowelookforthegender #letsgetyousomefirstaid
A proud father has his child safe in his arms for the first time as he imprints on the little rascal. #parenthood #proudpapa #teethturnedaway #escapethwarted #alien #xenomorph #chestburster
Nicole is due any day now, and hopes their child loves Halloween, and horror movies, as much as their parents do. They're not sure yet if it's a boy or girl, but they are hoping for one thing. "We’re hoping that it's human. We're about 99% sure that it will be a human child," Todd said.
Via Toronto Sun