Couple Recreates “Alien” For Pregnancy Photo Shoot

Todd Cameron was around 12-years-old when he watched Alien for the first time.

It was the first horror movie he had ever seen, and he remembers the birthing scene vividly. He told the Toronto Sun, "It just seemed so realistic and so unexpected because they were all sitting around having a meal. There seemed to be no danger in the room. For it to come from within, no one was expecting. And I just remember thinking it was super, super cool."

Some 30 years later, Todd and his wife Nicole were seeking inspiration for an upcoming pregnancy photo shoot. While driving through his neighborhood this past August, Todd noticed a garage sale with various props and items from movies displayed. One of those items was a silicone model of the chest-bursting alien from Alien.

Inspiration struck.

What followed was a pregnancy photo shoot that would make RIdley Scott cry tears of joy!

Nicole is due any day now, and hopes their child loves Halloween, and horror movies, as much as their parents do. They're not sure yet if it's a boy or girl, but they are hoping for one thing. "We’re hoping that it's human. We're about 99% sure that it will be a human child," Todd said.

