Couple Spend $120K Accidentally Left In Their Bank Account

A Pennsylvania couple checked their bank account to find that some cash had been mistakenly deposited into their account.

In fact, Robert and Tiffany Williams found that somehow, over $120,000 had been accidentally deposited into their account. Rather than notify their bank of the mistake, however, Robert and Tiffany decided it was their chance to clear some of their doubt, and make some of the purchases they always felt they deserved.

The couple appeared in court last week after they blew through nearly the entire amount in just two and a half weeks. The money was accidentally deposited into their account by a BB&T bank teller on May 31. By June 19, the couple had spent six figures of the cash on purchases that included an SUV, two four-wheelers, and a car trailer. The couple also spent some of the money on bills, car repairs, cash purchases, as well as gifting $15,000 to friends.

The next day, BB&T alerted Robert and Tiffany of their mistake, and informed them they withdrew the cash from their account, resulting in a $107,416 overdraft fee. Tiffany allegedly told the bank she would "speak to her husband and attempt to construct a repayment agreement," though the couple soon went dark on them shortly after they made contact. BB&T then contacted the authorities to help recoup the payment.

Robert finally admitted to investigators in late July that he and his wife had known the “mislaid money did not belong to them, but they spent it anyway."

Both Robert, 36, and Tiffany, 35, were arraigned on charges for theft and receiving stolen property.

Via NY Post