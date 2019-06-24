Monica, Rachel, & Phoebe Had A Mini "Friends" Reunion

Dear NBC, please give us a "Friends" reunion NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Over the weekend, there was a very real "Friends" reunion. Unfortunately, no cameras were rolling...unless you count Courteney Cox's personal cellphone. And maybe Lisa Kudrow's too. However, you won't see this on primetime. It was nothing more than a fun girls night out with Rachel, Monica, and Phoebe.

Halfway there... #girlsnight #? A post shared by Lisa Kudrow (@lisakudrow) on Jun 23, 2019 at 10:06pm PDT

Look closely though at Lisa Kudrow's caption!!! Is she hinting at the possibility of a reunion. Halfway there??? Does that mean where are Ross, Joey, and Chandler?

Oh please! Oh please! Oh please! Let's make it happen!