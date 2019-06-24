Monica, Rachel, & Phoebe Had A Mini "Friends" Reunion
June 24, 2019
Dear NBC, please give us a "Friends" reunion NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Over the weekend, there was a very real "Friends" reunion. Unfortunately, no cameras were rolling...unless you count Courteney Cox's personal cellphone. And maybe Lisa Kudrow's too. However, you won't see this on primetime. It was nothing more than a fun girls night out with Rachel, Monica, and Phoebe.
Trying to figure out what to say on Instagram....#gotnothing #friends #girlsnight
Look closely though at Lisa Kudrow's caption!!! Is she hinting at the possibility of a reunion. Halfway there??? Does that mean where are Ross, Joey, and Chandler?
Oh please! Oh please! Oh please! Let's make it happen!