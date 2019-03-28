Check Out These "Friends" Doppelgangers, They're Really More Like Acquaintances

March 28, 2019
friends

Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe are all back together! No. No, wait. Something's different. Something's not quite right. That's not Friends. Those are Acquaintances.

Courteney Cox is fairly new to the Instagram world, however, her posts are killing it! Late last night she shared a hilarious pic of her "Friends" doppelgangers. It's the entire cast, just slightly off from the originals.

Hahahahahaha! Look at Ross! And what's going on with Rachel's haircut!?!?!?!?! Hahahahahaha!

