Courteney Cox Shares A Side By Side Pic Of Herself & Daughter Wearing The Same Outfit...21 Years Later

Courteney Cox knows how to buy a dress that will last! 21 years to be exact.

Way back in 2007, not too long after the hit TV series Friends ended, Courteney Cox rocked a red carpet wearing a super chic, blue dress with a lace cover. Roughly 21 years later, her 14-year-old daughter Coco is rocking that very same dress!

Now there's no need for a "Who wore it better?" poll. They're totally twinning!

Dang right Courteney! That dress was worth every penny! And you gotta love how fashion comes full circle!