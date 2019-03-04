Courteney Cox Recreates The "Pivot" Scene From Friends In Her Own House

Miss the TV show Friends? Are the repeat episodes on TBS and Netflix not enough for you? Good news! Courtney Cox is doing her own episodes!

Remember the "pivot" episode with Ross and the couch. They were trying to get it up the stairs in Ross' apartment, but sadly it was just too big. And of course Ross said "pivot" about a thousand times.

Well, on Friday night, Courteney Cox recreated that episode in her own home, while moving a table.

Just another Friday night #pivot A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on Mar 2, 2019 at 11:46am PST

Whew! They were really close to scratching her walls.