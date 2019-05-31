A Cow & His 3 Friends Lived In A Brand New Home For A Month Before Being Discovered

May 31, 2019
Cows

OMG! This is a real poop-tastrophe!!!

Fact: Cows are outdoor animals. Why? Well, we're pretty sure they can't be trained to use a pee pad or the toilet. And if they could, would you really want to pick up after them? If you think you're husband misses the toilet...just imagine a 500 pound cow!!!

But what if you didn't have a choice in the matter? What if four full grown cows took up residence in your brand new home without your knowledge? What if they had been living there for a month before anyone noticed???

Prepare yourself for a whole lotta poo!

Dear Lord in heaven! Where do you even begin!?!?!?! There's not enough bleach in the world to right this wrong.

Thanks to reddit user lowink for sharing this horrific event. May God be with you!

