Cowboys Game Interrupted After Black Cat Runs Onto The Field

November 5, 2019
Last night, the Cowboys earned a hard-fought victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Play was stopped for a couple of minutes near the end of the second quarter, however, when an ominous black cat ran onto the field.

 

 

While some might consider a black cat bad luck, the kitten actually helped the Boys, who went on to dominate the rest of the game following the feline’s appearance.

And of course, it wasn’t long before the cat turned into a meme!

 

Cowboys went on to win the game, 37-18.

Via Fox News

