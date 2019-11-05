Cowboys Game Interrupted After Black Cat Runs Onto The Field

Last night, the Cowboys earned a hard-fought victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Play was stopped for a couple of minutes near the end of the second quarter, however, when an ominous black cat ran onto the field.

Kevin Harlan's Westwood One radio call of the cat on the field is, as you might expect, an all-time great call. How much of a pro is Harlan? He worked a sponsor read into it. pic.twitter.com/3x0MVNEHNY — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 5, 2019

Quick burst off the line with the acceleration and top end speed it takes to succeed in the NFL.



Unbelievable lateral movement.



Black cat is expected to go #1 overall in 2020. pic.twitter.com/svu5GywybN — Joe (@NewsProJoe) November 5, 2019

While some might consider a black cat bad luck, the kitten actually helped the Boys, who went on to dominate the rest of the game following the feline’s appearance.

And of course, it wasn’t long before the cat turned into a meme!

Jerry Jones looking at the score at the half pic.twitter.com/DPCYHdutIe — Jennifer X. Williams (@JenXperience) November 5, 2019

I knew game was over when the 12th man Hotboy hit the field ! pic.twitter.com/hLF7mFpEzp — Antwaun Woods Sr. (@AntwaunWoods_) November 5, 2019

Cowboys went on to win the game, 37-18.

