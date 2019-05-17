Crab Takes Up Residence Inside A Broken Doll Head, Crawls Around Creeping EVERYONE Out!

May 17, 2019
crab

Dolls are just downright creepy. Especially the old school porcelain dolls with the eyes that follow you around the room. God help you if your mother or grandmother currently has a room filled them!!!

Now, if you've ever felt like maybe one was watching you...or perhaps you thought you saw one move? Well, it just might have. The initial first thought is that one of those demon dolls is possessed!!! Or it just could be that a crab has taken up residence inside one.

That's right! We've solved the moving doll mystery. It's just a crab trying to look pretty.

Uhhhhhhhhh, no thanks! Even thought we know this is just a crab, it's still scary as HELL! It's hard to watch this thing lurch across the beach.

