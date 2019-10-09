Crandall First City In North Texas To Outlaw Bullying

October 9, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Bullying, Boy, Sitting, Floor, Sad, Bully, School

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

Crandall is taking major strides to eradicate a problem plaguing schools all over the country.

The Kaufman County city has become the first in North Texas to outlaw bullying, officially deeming it a Class C misdemeanor.  The Crandall City Council approved the notion with a unanimous vote this past Monday.  

Mayor Danny Kirbie wants to send a message that bullying is a criminal offense, and will be taken seriously in his city.  He said, “All people of growing up through any era of time has been bullied somewhere, in sometime, we know somebody that has been.  I think we as Crandall, we’re going to take a step to try to move forward to how can we fix it.”

If any of Crandall’s 5,000 residents are caught bullying, they will now be punished with a fine.

Via CBS DFW

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
Local
Crandall
Kaufman County
Bullying
Crime
Misdemeanor

Recent Podcast Audio
Sybil Interviews Jimmy Lynett Cruise Director KLUVFM: On-Demand
Sybil Interviews Nathaniel Palma About Guest Experience KLUVFM: On-Demand
Sybil Interviews Jen Hainle Tinn Disney Marketing Manager KLUVFM: On-Demand
Miles In The Morning Interviews Jordan Craig About A Walk On Role KLUVFM: On-Demand
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes