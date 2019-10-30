Crashed Truck Spills 20 Tons Of Avocados On Texas Highway

A highway just outside of Seguin was closed for several hours Tuesday morning after a semi-truck crashed and spilled its contents all over the road.

As for what spilled, sorry millennials, but the truck spilled and lost over 40,000 pounds of avocados.

 

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.  Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

 

Seguin is located about 35 miles northeast of San Antonio.

Via KSBW

