Crashed Truck Spills 20 Tons Of Avocados On Texas Highway

A highway just outside of Seguin was closed for several hours Tuesday morning after a semi-truck crashed and spilled its contents all over the road.

As for what spilled, sorry millennials, but the truck spilled and lost over 40,000 pounds of avocados.

#cibolotraffic alert IH10 closure

At 1241am, two truck tractor-semi trailers were involved in a major accident. A box trailer full of avocados overturned causing the cargo box to tear open. Several thousand avocados littered the Eastbound lanes of IH-10 at mile marker 599. pic.twitter.com/6UwOzTfsdN — Cibolo Police Dept (@CiboloPD) October 29, 2019

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Seguin is located about 35 miles northeast of San Antonio.

Via KSBW