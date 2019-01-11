Criminal Minds Is Coming To An End

January 11, 2019
Nooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This is the worst news of 2019. Criminal Minds is coming to an end.

After 15 seasons, Criminal Minds is voluntarily hanging it up, making the announcement via Twitter, saying...

"Hey, #CriminalMinds fans—we've got big news. First, mark your calendar for the Season 14 finale, Feb 6 at 10/9c. Next, get ready for a momentous ride: Season 15 will be our epic final season."

There is some good news though. Thankfully, we will have plenty of time to cope with the end of the series. Technically, we still have two more seasons left, since Season 14 doesn't start until February.

