Crying Mom Goes Viral After Her Son Buzzed Off His Hair & His Sister's Hair

Fact: You can't leave kids alone for any amount of time. Inevitably, something bad will happen. It could be markers all over the wall. It could be markers all over the face. Or worst case scenario, someone finds the clippers and goes to town on little sister's head.

Meet Stephanie Plucknette, who rightfully had a meltdown after discovering her son's handy work. Sure it's just hair. And yes it will grow back, but it's really hard to see a couple of bald kiddos.

A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on Apr 15, 2019 at 7:32am PDT

That poor little girl has a reverse mullet!