Curling Team Kicked Out Of Tournament For Being "Way Too Drunk"

This past Sunday, a team anchored by the 2014 Olympic gold-winning Ryan Fry was disqualified from the Red Deer Curling Classic in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada.

The team was not being accused of any sort of cheating or foul play, however. No, the team was kicked out of the tournament for being just way too drunk.

Tournament organizers had been receiving multiple complaints of the foursome's behavior, which led to their dismissal. Wade Thurber, facility manager at the Red Deer Curling Centre, told the CBC, "they were extremely drunk and breaking brooms and swearing and just unacceptable behavior."

Thurber:



“the committee for the bonspiel collectively decided that we needed to remove them from the spiel for this year and what happens down the road, I'm not sure yet. “#cbccurl @cbcolympics — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) November 19, 2018

In a statement to the CBC, Fry offered an apology for the team's behavior saying, "I allowed myself to lose control. I offended people with my actions and I wish nothing more than to apologize to everyone individually. I will be taking proper steps to ensure this problem can never happen again."

More from Ryan Fry



“I came to the event to play and enjoy the sport, but a bad lapse in judgement affected the experience for others. My actions were truly disrespectful and embarrassing - the committee was right to disqualify us from play.”#cbccurl @cbcsports — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) November 19, 2018

The team's behavior may have been outrageous, but we can't pretend that beer and curling aren't usually the best of friends. Take for instance the husband of curler Rachel Homan, who was double-fisting two cold ones while watching his wife compete at the 2018 Olympic Games this past February. It was 9am.

Favourite Olympic moment so far: Canadian curler Rachel Homan's husband double-fisting his third and fourth beers while watching his wife compete against Japan. It's 9am in Korea. Not all heroes wear capes. #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/jzrVsu06Vi — Ben Johnson (@Ben_T_Johnson) February 19, 2018

Via Mashable