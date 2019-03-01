This Dog, Dressed Up Like Paddington Bear, Will Make Your Day!

March 1, 2019
Miles In The Morning
paddington_bear

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Sometimes you just need a little somethin' somethin' to put a smile on your face. Sure it's Friday, but there's still plenty of work hours left in the day, so we'll help you ease into the weekend.

What better way to get some warm, adorable fuzzies, than with this Pomeranian dressed up like Paddington Bear! Meet Bertie! And she just might be Paddington's long lost twin. Actually, she might be cuter!

Seriously, we don't deserve dogs.

