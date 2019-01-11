Give This Baby The Oscar For Best Death Scene Of All Time

Star Wars has been bringing families together since the 70s. Just about every father / son duo has been able to come together over one common thread...the lightsaber fight.

Now, we know what you're thinking. There is no better fight scene than that of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. We hate to break it to you, but we found a reenactment that's wayyyyyyyy better than the original.

Ok, so the fight itself isn't necessarily groundbreaking. It's the death scene that will get you.

Yes! Yes! Yes! This kid deserves a standing ovation AND a slow, dramatic clap! Give this kid the Oscar now!