No Hair Dryer, No Problem...Just Use A Leaf Blower

May 8, 2019
Sometimes dads just don't get enough credit, especially when it comes to creativity and their kiddos. They can always find a way to solve the most difficult of problems.

No blow dryer...no problems!

It's a classic case of mom leaving town and taking the one and only blow dryer with her on the trip. So after bath time, what's a dad to, how does he go about drying his daughters' hair? Obviously, you just whip out the leaf blower!

Oh yeah! Those girls are loving it too! Dad hacks are the best!

