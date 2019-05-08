No Hair Dryer, No Problem...Just Use A Leaf Blower

Sometimes dads just don't get enough credit, especially when it comes to creativity and their kiddos. They can always find a way to solve the most difficult of problems.

No blow dryer...no problems!

It's a classic case of mom leaving town and taking the one and only blow dryer with her on the trip. So after bath time, what's a dad to, how does he go about drying his daughters' hair? Obviously, you just whip out the leaf blower!

Video of Dad Devises Leaf Blower Hair Dryer Solution || ViralHog

Oh yeah! Those girls are loving it too! Dad hacks are the best!