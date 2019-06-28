Dad Heroically Dives Over A Fence & Into The Swimming Pool To Save His Son From Drowning

June 28, 2019
Miles In The Morning
swimming_pool

(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Swimming pools are the greatest invention ever! Especially during the summer. They keep you cool and they entertain people of all ages.

However, like all things good, there is a downside. The pool can be cause for concern when it comes to kids that don't know how to swim. You can do everything right, even install a baby gate, and things can still go wrong.

In this case, we've got a scary situation that thankfully went right. And it's all thanks to one dad and his epic reflexes. His quick moves saved his son's life, diving over the pool fence and into the water to snag him.

OMG! Thank God this ended well! Whew!

