Dad Heroically Dives Over A Fence & Into The Swimming Pool To Save His Son From Drowning

Swimming pools are the greatest invention ever! Especially during the summer. They keep you cool and they entertain people of all ages.

However, like all things good, there is a downside. The pool can be cause for concern when it comes to kids that don't know how to swim. You can do everything right, even install a baby gate, and things can still go wrong.

In this case, we've got a scary situation that thankfully went right. And it's all thanks to one dad and his epic reflexes. His quick moves saved his son's life, diving over the pool fence and into the water to snag him.

Video of Heroic Dad Dives Over Fence to Rescue Toddler in Pool

OMG! Thank God this ended well! Whew!