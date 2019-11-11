Warch This Dad Pull Off An Impossible Jenga Move

Playing board games with the family can often be a tense situation.

But sometimes a move is pulled off that is so utterly amazing, you just have to sit back and appreciate it. Father of former NFL punter Pat McAfee pulled off such a move while the family was playing a game of Jenga.

The bricks were stacked in a way that seemed impossible, but Tim McAfee pulled it off in such a way that sent the whole family into shockwaves.

Via Business Insider