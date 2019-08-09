Dairy Farmer Proposes To Girlfriend By Placing Ring On Cow's Udder

August 9, 2019
Cow, Udder

(Photo by Getty Images)

A dairy farmer knew he wanted to propose to his girlfriend, and he thought he knew of the perfect way to pop the question.

He decided to propose by placing the ring on one of his cow’s udders.  He thought it was sweet.  We’re not so sure.

 

The picture of the ring, nestled firmly on the udder, made its way to the  “That’s It, I’m Ring Shaming” Facebook group, where he was promptly shamed for his unique proposal.  The comments ranged from “This is udderly terrible,” to “F***ing gross,” to “This animal does not deserve to be abused in this fashion.”

Via The Irish Post

