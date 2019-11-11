"Dak Dances To Anything" Was The Best Part Of Last Night's Cowboys Game
Last night, the Cowboys came up short against the visiting Minnesota Vikings.
The Boys lost 28-24, and though they couldn’t secure the win, something good did come out of the game.
Dak dancing to anything!
Video shows the Cowboys QB during warmups, jerking his hips as he made his way down the field in preparation for the game.
"Dak drops back, pump fakes, pumps again ..." --— ESPN (@espn) November 11, 2019
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/AoVPG3V3np
Of course, the internet immediately took that footage of Dak, and added different soundtracks to it, creating “Dak dances to anything” meme.
I'm so sorry...#DakDancestoAnything pic.twitter.com/mDOazQWpBs— Michael Murakami (@MichaelMurakami) November 11, 2019
#DakDancesToAnything pic.twitter.com/Dhp47n8tPC— HUNTER WE!SS (@Hunter_weiss) November 11, 2019
Dak dancing to Suavemente pic.twitter.com/UV0eEsc42i— Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) November 11, 2019
I don’t know if anyone has done this but here is Dak dancing to September by Earth, Wind & Fire @thecheckdown#DakDancesToAnything pic.twitter.com/gc3tzFSVKA— Jacob Steinberg (@SteinySteinberg) November 11, 2019
#DakDancesToAnything Africa by Toto pic.twitter.com/R4tG69NVLQ— The Crying Mets Fan (@SpencerWisch) November 11, 2019
Sorry I'm not sorry, y'all. #DakDancesToAnything pic.twitter.com/mDIGiUmMY3— Andrew Champagne (@AndrewChampagne) November 11, 2019
The Cowboys lost the game 28-24, with Dak having 397 passing yards and three touchdowns.
And of course, we couldn't let the Dak Dance go without at least one of us trying it!
