"Dak Dances To Anything" Was The Best Part Of Last Night's Cowboys Game

Last night, the Cowboys came up short against the visiting Minnesota Vikings.

The Boys lost 28-24, and though they couldn’t secure the win, something good did come out of the game.

Dak dancing to anything!

Video shows the Cowboys QB during warmups, jerking his hips as he made his way down the field in preparation for the game.

Of course, the internet immediately took that footage of Dak, and added different soundtracks to it, creating “Dak dances to anything” meme.

Dak dancing to Suavemente pic.twitter.com/UV0eEsc42i — Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) November 11, 2019

I don’t know if anyone has done this but here is Dak dancing to September by Earth, Wind & Fire @thecheckdown#DakDancesToAnything pic.twitter.com/gc3tzFSVKA — Jacob Steinberg (@SteinySteinberg) November 11, 2019

with Dak having 397 passing yards and three touchdowns.

And of course, we couldn't let the Dak Dance go without at least one of us trying it!

