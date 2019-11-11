"Dak Dances To Anything" Was The Best Part Of Last Night's Cowboys Game

November 11, 2019
(Photo by Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Last night, the Cowboys came up short against the visiting Minnesota Vikings. 

The Boys lost 28-24, and though they couldn’t secure the win, something good did come out of the game.

Dak dancing to anything!

Video shows the Cowboys QB during warmups, jerking his hips as he made his way down the field in preparation for the game.

 

Of course, the internet immediately took that footage of Dak, and added different soundtracks to it, creating “Dak dances to anything” meme.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Cowboys lost the game 28-24, with Dak having 397 passing yards and three touchdowns.

And of course, we couldn't let the Dak Dance go without at least one of us trying it!

#dointhedak even though the #dallascowboys list last night

A post shared by Jeff Miles (@kluvmiles) on

Via 247Sports

