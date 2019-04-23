Dak Prescott & Zeke Elliott Showed Up To Support The Dallas Stars, Popcorn Game On Point

First things first...Stars win!!! And in overtime against the Predators, moving on to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs! Go Stars!!!!!!!!

As you can imagine, some local celebrities came out to watch, including Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott and Zeke Elliott. Of course the cameras caught them and put them on the jumbotron and on TV. Zeke started eating cereal, but was quickly interrupted by Dak feeding him popcorn.

Perhaps these two are the Dallas Stars good luck charms!

Also, check out some of the highlights from last night's win!!!