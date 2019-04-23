Dak Prescott & Zeke Elliott Showed Up To Support The Dallas Stars, Popcorn Game On Point

April 23, 2019
Miles In The Morning
dak_prescott

(Photo by Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

First things first...Stars win!!! And in overtime against the Predators, moving on to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs! Go Stars!!!!!!!!

As you can imagine, some local celebrities came out to watch, including Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott and Zeke Elliott. Of course the cameras caught them and put them on the jumbotron and on TV. Zeke started eating cereal, but was quickly interrupted by Dak feeding him popcorn.

@_4dak and @ezekielelliott are back! #GoStars #StanleyCup

A post shared by DallasStars (@dallasstars) on

Perhaps these two are the Dallas Stars good luck charms!

Also, check out some of the highlights from last night's win!!!

Big moments call for big-time plays and Blake Comeau gets it done. #GoStars #StanleyCup

A post shared by DallasStars (@dallasstars) on

That's all she wrote! @klingbergjohn wins it for the Stars in OT and Dallas advances to the second round! #GoStars

A post shared by DallasStars (@dallasstars) on

The players and the fans rejoicing as one. -- #GoStars #StanleyCup

A post shared by DallasStars (@dallasstars) on

Tags: 
dak prescott
zeke elliot
Dallas Stars
Playoffs
win
Support

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes