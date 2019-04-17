Dallas Animal Services Offering Free Pet Adoptions For First Responders

April 17, 2019
If you know a local hero who needs a new furry friend, Dallas Animal Services has got you covered.

The “Who Rescued Who” adoption special wants to find forever homes for all of their beautiful animals, while at the same time showing appreciation for “the men and women keeping us safe.”  With that notion in mind, Dallas Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions to all local first responders.

Dallas Animal Services is offering the free adoptions through April 19.  Pets can be adopted at their main shelter, 1818 Westmoreland Rd., or the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center at 16821 Coit Rd. in Dallas.

Via Fox 4

