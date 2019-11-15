Dallas ISD Teacher Surprised With “Oscars Of Teaching” Award And $25,000 Check

Susan Moreno is a middle school teacher at J.L. Long Middle School for the Dallas Independent School District.

This past Thursday, Moreno, was surprised with an incredibly prestigious award, the Milken Educator Award for Teaching Excellence. Not only is the award considered the “Oscars” of teaching, it also came with a $25,000.

Moreno teaches in a dual language classroom, and even developed a dual-language curriculum for the entire district.

Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Dr. Jane Foley said of Moreno, “Susan Moreno understands the value of being bilingual and multicultural in an interconnected world. What's more, the gift of language is a precursor to all higher learning. In any language, we are proud to welcome her to the National Milken Educator Network.”

DISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said, “Susan Moreno exemplifies the grit and devotion to students demonstrated by all great teachers and is most deserving of this award. Kudos to Ms. Moreno for her countless contributions to J.L. Long students and families and to the Milken Family Foundation for its ongoing recognition of extraordinary educators.”

Moreno is just one of 40 recipients of the award nationwide, and the only teacher in Texas to receive the honor.

