Dallas Love Field Named The Most Favorable Aiport In The U.S.

For the second year in a row, the country's most favorite airport is right here in DFW.

Love Field was recently named by TripIt as the "Most Favorable Airport in the U.S.," snagging the honor for the second consecutive year. This year, Love Field was selected as the most favorable airport to fly both in and out of, a slight upgrade from last year where they finished second in departures, which went to Chicago's Midway International Airport.

TripIt gathered it's data after examining over 1 million different flights. The app also discovered that travelers usually preferred "alternate airports," and if a city had a smaller airport, would prefer flying in and out of that one.

So which is for you? Love Field, or DFW?

Via WFAA