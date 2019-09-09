Dallas Man Attacks New York Charging Bull Statue With A Banjo

September 9, 2019
A Texas man was arrested in New York City after after he allegedly attacked the city's Charging Bull statue, damaging one of its horns.

The man, later identified as Tevon Varlack of Dallas, apparently attacked the bronze bull with a metallic object believed to be a banjo, damaging its left horn.  

Varlack was arrested Saturday on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and criminal possession of a weapon.  

The 7,100-pound  bull was created by Italian-born artist Arturo Di Modica in 1989, and installed in lower Manhattan near Wall Street as a work of guerrilla art.

Via WFAA

