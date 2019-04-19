Dallas Man Wins A Masters Bet With His Wife, Gets To Name His Baby Tiger

April 19, 2019
tiger_woods

(Photo by Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

What's the most important part of having a baby? Of course health, but what about the name!?!?! It really sets the tone for your baby's entire life. Also, probably not something you wanna make a bet on.

Congratulations are in order for one Dallas couple, Trey Little and Denise Coleman, who are having a baby!!! Baby Tiger! As in named after Tiger Woods. Why? Well, Denise lost a Masters bet.

Funny thing is, it all started out as a joke. However, as the 18th hole approached, the couple realized this baby Tiger might really happen.

Baby Tiger is due in September.

