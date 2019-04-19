Dallas Man Wins A Masters Bet With His Wife, Gets To Name His Baby Tiger
April 19, 2019
What's the most important part of having a baby? Of course health, but what about the name!?!?! It really sets the tone for your baby's entire life. Also, probably not something you wanna make a bet on.
Congratulations are in order for one Dallas couple, Trey Little and Denise Coleman, who are having a baby!!! Baby Tiger! As in named after Tiger Woods. Why? Well, Denise lost a Masters bet.
Future dad, @_treylittle, now can name his son Tiger after contract with the mother of his future child gave him rights to do that if Tiger won the Masters pic.twitter.com/3mMTE0Saxd— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 18, 2019
Funny thing is, it all started out as a joke. However, as the 18th hole approached, the couple realized this baby Tiger might really happen.
Baby Tiger is due in September.