Dallas Mavericks Are Currently Investigating An Altercation In Europe That Left Kristaps Porzingis Bloodied Up

May 13, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Kristaps_Porzingis

(Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Kristaps Porzingis hasn't played one second in a Dallas Mavericks uniform, but his name has been tossed around in the headlines quite a bit. However, this latest drama doesn't appear to be his fault. In fact, the Mavs are actually investigating the incident that happened in Europe over the weekend. 

So far, it looks like Porzingis was jumped outside of a club by a handful of Russians who were upset that he switched basketball teams (from the Knicks to the Mavs).

The incident left Porzingis bloodied up with a ripped t-shirt.

Porzingis mopped up in his hometown? You hate to see it @MickstapeShow (via twitter/ny_knicks_fr)

A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on

No official statement from the Mavericks just yet.

