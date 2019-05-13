Dallas Mavericks Are Currently Investigating An Altercation In Europe That Left Kristaps Porzingis Bloodied Up

Kristaps Porzingis hasn't played one second in a Dallas Mavericks uniform, but his name has been tossed around in the headlines quite a bit. However, this latest drama doesn't appear to be his fault. In fact, the Mavs are actually investigating the incident that happened in Europe over the weekend.

So far, it looks like Porzingis was jumped outside of a club by a handful of Russians who were upset that he switched basketball teams (from the Knicks to the Mavs).

The Mavericks are investigating All-Star Kristaps Porzingis’ altercation in Europe over weekend and current understanding is he was jumped at a club, assaulted and hit by objects, @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium has learned. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 12, 2019

The incident left Porzingis bloodied up with a ripped t-shirt.

No official statement from the Mavericks just yet.