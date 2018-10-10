Dallas Police Looking For Puppy Thieves Who Stole Dog From Firefighter's Backyard

Police are on the lookout for two individuals who stole a French Mastiff puppy from a Dallas firefighter’s backyard.

Surveillance video captured one of the male suspect’s reaching over the fence and snatching the 10-week-old puppy by the neck before lifting him and hauling him away. The firefighter said, "It's my life outside the fire department. I've always loved dogs. Ever since I seen the movie, Turner and Hooch. They told me that's just a mutt. You'll never find one. Flipped through a dog book 15 years ago and found them. Did my research and got them. Been in love with them ever since."

Luckily, the puppy is micropchipped, and has a noticeable fluff of white hair on his chest. He is valued at $3,000.

Those with any information are encouraged to contact the Mesquite Police Department.

Via Fox 4