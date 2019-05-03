Greatest Dallas Stars Fan EVER, Sat Outside The AAC In The Rain To Watch Game 4

May 3, 2019
Miles In The Morning
dallas_stars

(Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

DFW has the greatest hometown fans of all time! We come out to support our teams, rain or shine!

Ladies and gents, meet the greatest Dallas Stars fan of all time!!! While we don't know his or her name, they will forever go down in history! Allow us to explain...right outside of the AAC, there's a giant screen which broadcasts all the games to passersby in Victory Park. Sadly, during Game 4, it poured down rain which put a huge damper on the attendance on the plaza. However, there was one uber fan willing to brave the storm. 

This is what the #StanleyCup Playoffs are all about. A dedicated Stars fan sat outside AAC in the rain last night watching Game 4. #GoStars (-- @jessehawila)

A post shared by DallasStars (@dallasstars) on

We've got the best fans around. Love your team like this. -- #GoStars | -- @foodfilmwino

A post shared by DallasStars (@dallasstars) on

All day yesterday, the Dallas Stars put out a DFW search for this person. Why? Obviously to reward him or her with tickets to the next home game!!! 

By the way, they did find this person. The Stars posted on their Instagram saying...

"THE SEARCH IS OVER! This is Dave from Fort Worth, more details to come!"

