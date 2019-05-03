Greatest Dallas Stars Fan EVER, Sat Outside The AAC In The Rain To Watch Game 4

DFW has the greatest hometown fans of all time! We come out to support our teams, rain or shine!

Ladies and gents, meet the greatest Dallas Stars fan of all time!!! While we don't know his or her name, they will forever go down in history! Allow us to explain...right outside of the AAC, there's a giant screen which broadcasts all the games to passersby in Victory Park. Sadly, during Game 4, it poured down rain which put a huge damper on the attendance on the plaza. However, there was one uber fan willing to brave the storm.

All day yesterday, the Dallas Stars put out a DFW search for this person. Why? Obviously to reward him or her with tickets to the next home game!!!

By the way, they did find this person. The Stars posted on their Instagram saying...

"THE SEARCH IS OVER! This is Dave from Fort Worth, more details to come!"