The Dallas Stars Gave Spongebob Fans The Halftime Show They Deserve!
February 5, 2019
On Sunday, during the halftime show of the Super Bowl, Spongebob Squarepants made a super short cameo. Fans loved it, BUT is just wasn't long enough. There was hope that somehow the entire "Sweet Victory" song would would be a part of the performance. Unfortunately, there was nothing more than just a quick snippet.
Well, our very own Dallas Stars think all you Spongebob fans deserve more! So, they created their own halftime show, which featured the entire "Sweet Victory" performance by Spongebob and Squidward. Of course it's cut up between the the Dallas Stars' fans going nuts! Needless to say...it's absolute greatness!
The #SuperBowl halftime show fans deserve. pic.twitter.com/rfG8PxPWiK— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 4, 2019
Ok Super Bowl LIII! That's how it's done! Go Stars!