Dallas Ranks As The Third Most Dangerous City In The Nation For Drivers

No it’s not just you, as there’s a reason your commute every morning seems more chaotic than usual.

Science has proven that it is!

Dallas has been ranked the third most dangerous city in the NATION for drivers, according to a study from The Car Insurances Companies. They created a composite score factors including traffic-related deaths, the likelihood of getting in a wreck and vehicle theft rate, and found that Dallas is the third worst city for drivers, just behind Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Savannah, Georgia.

The top ten is as follows:

1-Baton Rouge, Louisiana

2-Savannah, Georgia

3-Dallas, Texas

4-Detroit, Michigan

5-St. Louis, Missouri

6-Atlanta, Georgia

7-New Orleans, Louisiana

8-Cleveland, Ohio

9-Sacramento, California

10-Louisville, Kentucky

Dallas is also just one of the FOUR Texas cities that appear in the top 25. Mesquite is #16, Houston is #19, and Fort Worth ranked at #21.

Via WFAA