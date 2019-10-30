Dallas Woman Streams Brain Surgery On Facebook Live While Awake

Dallas woman Jenna Schardt noticed recently she was beginning to have speech problems and experience seizures.

It wasn’t long before doctors discovered a mass of blood vessels in the part of her brain that affects speech. So, doctors decided to remove those vessels.

She went under the knife Tuesday at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, and though Schardt was put under while doctors opened her skull, they woke her up before the actual procedure commenced.

Schardt was not only awake during her brain surgery, she decided to invite all of us into the operating room as well, and streamed the whole thing on Facebook Live.

Luckily the surgery was a success, and Schardt will remain in the hospital just a few more days before heading home.

Via Fox 4