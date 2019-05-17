There's A New Baby Hippo At The Dallas Zoo!

New babies are popping up everywhere in DFW! First the Fort Worth Zoo and their new baby giraffe. Now, the Dallas Zoo has a new baby hippo to love on!

On Wednesday evening, around 6:30 PM, Boipelo gave birth to a big ole baby hippo! Momma and calf are doing well and currently bonding behind the scenes and the Dallas Zoo. As of right now, we do not know the baby's name or sex, but the Dallas Zoo promises to keep us posted in the weeks to come.

What a cute little potato! By the way, the name should definitely be Dirk!