Dallas Zoo Giraffe Named After Jason Witten Dies During Medical Procedure

June 18, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Giraffe, Fisheye, Nose, National Park, Kilimanjaro Mountain

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

A giraffe at the Dallas Zoo named after Cowboys legend Jason Witten tragically passed away Monday morning.

Witten was undergoing a routine physical examination when he suddenly stopped breathing while under anesthesia.  Attempts were made to resuscitate the just 1-year-old giraffe, but none were a success.

 

The zoo went on to say, “Witten captured all of our hearts with his outgoing, lovable personality and will be deeply missed.  Hoofstock animals, like giraffe, are incredibly resilient and move on quickly, as they would in the wild. But we are keeping a close eye on our herd. Our expert veterinary staff and giraffe zoologists have performed these physical exams many times in the past without incident, but for humans and animals alike, there is always a risk associated with anesthesia and some animals react differently.”

Via CBS DFW

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
Local
Dallas Zoo
Animals
giraffe
jason witten
Dallas Cowboys
Death

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes