When there's something strange...in your neighborhood, who ya gonna call???

Dan Aykroyd!!!!!

The star of Ghostbusters says Aliens are already here and they want to impregnate human women to create hybrid babies! WHAT?! He also says that 60% of us agree that aliens are here among us.

By the way, this isn't the first time Aykroyd has been outspoken on aliens. Remember this clip from TMZ a few years ago?