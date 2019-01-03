Topanga From Boy Meets World Is Pregnant!
OMG! Corey and Topanga are finally having a baby in real life!!!! Ok, not really, just the actress from Boy meets World, Danielle Fishel and her husband Jensen Karp are expecting their first baby in July!
And according to Danielle's Instagram, it's a boy! No name just yet, but it looks like Danielle is having all the big pregnancy moments.
I'm eating for two. I'm napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I'm shopping). I'm nesting. I'm reading books. I'm madly in love with my husband. I cry at commercials. I'm a walking cliché. I've got baby apps. I'm confident. I feel inadequate. I'm showing one day and the next I'm not. I'm nervous. I'm excited. He's due in July. We can't wait. #BabyKarp2019
Proud dad-to-be also made the announcement via Instagram, however, he one-upped Danielle with a pic of what their baby might look like. We'll leave you with his exact word..."monster."
GUYS. We’re having a baby boy. Couldn’t be more excited to raise a sweet little dumpling with @daniellefishel. Even though we used one of those websites and found out it will look like the monster in the next photo...
LOL. Obviously he's kidding. Anyway, congrats to the happy couple!