Topanga From Boy Meets World Is Pregnant!

January 3, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
danielle_fishel

(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

OMG! Corey and Topanga are finally having a baby in real life!!!! Ok, not really, just the actress from Boy meets World, Danielle Fishel and her husband Jensen Karp are expecting their first baby in July!

And according to Danielle's Instagram, it's a boy! No name just yet, but it looks like Danielle is having all the big pregnancy moments.

I'm eating for two. I'm napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I'm shopping). I'm nesting. I'm reading books. I'm madly in love with my husband. I cry at commercials. I'm a walking cliché. I've got baby apps. I'm confident. I feel inadequate. I'm showing one day and the next I'm not. I'm nervous. I'm excited. He's due in July. We can't wait. #BabyKarp2019

A post shared by Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel) on

Proud dad-to-be also made the announcement via Instagram, however, he one-upped Danielle with a pic of what their baby might look like. We'll leave you with his exact word..."monster."

‪GUYS. We’re having a baby boy. Couldn’t be more excited to raise a sweet little dumpling with @daniellefishel. Even though we used one of those websites and found out it will look like the monster in the next photo.‬..

A post shared by Jensen Karp (@jensenclan88) on

LOL. Obviously he's kidding. Anyway, congrats to the happy couple!

Tags: 
danielle fishel
boy meets world
topanga
baby
pregnant

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes