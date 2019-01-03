Topanga From Boy Meets World Is Pregnant!

OMG! Corey and Topanga are finally having a baby in real life!!!! Ok, not really, just the actress from Boy meets World, Danielle Fishel and her husband Jensen Karp are expecting their first baby in July!

And according to Danielle's Instagram, it's a boy! No name just yet, but it looks like Danielle is having all the big pregnancy moments.

Proud dad-to-be also made the announcement via Instagram, however, he one-upped Danielle with a pic of what their baby might look like. We'll leave you with his exact word..."monster."

LOL. Obviously he's kidding. Anyway, congrats to the happy couple!