Would you vote for this guy? He has an ad on an adult web site!!!!

Elections are going on in Denmark and Joachim B. Olsen, an Olympic shot put silver medalist , is just trying to reach the masses! I guess Denmark has a large number of visitors to the website Pornhub where his ads are running.

Olsen has confirmed that yes he placed the ads, and says "election campaigns are serious ... but there must also be some humor."