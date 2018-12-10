Banana Republic Is Selling Dave Chappelle's Crackhead Outfit

December 10, 2018
Comedian Dave Chappelle has had a lot of great characters over the years. One of the very best? The crackhead, which he brought back last year while hosting Saturday Night Live.

Now, if you were a fan of Chappelle's Show, then you know the crackhead and his signature outfit of a navy blue hoodie paired with a tan jacket. Well, apparently, Banana Republic has been inspired by the look and selling something similar on store shelves.

Hahahahahaha! And you just know the red beanie cap is waiting for you at the checkout line! 

