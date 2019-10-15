Deceased Man Gets Last Laugh With Hilarious Audio Recording For Funeral Attendees

Though funerals are often a somber occasion, Shay Bradley wanted to make sure his friends and family had one final laugh with him as he was laid to rest.

During the funeral in Dublin, Ireland, as Bradley’s coffin was being lowered into the ground, an audio recording began playing with Bradley shouting from inside his own coffin “Hello? Hello. Hello? Let me out!” He then proceeded to “knock” against the wood trying to get his family’s attention to let him out.

Funeral in dublin yesterday he's alive pic.twitter.com/j18uFJ5aA4 — Lfcgigiddy1122 (@lfcgigiddy1122) October 13, 2019

Shay’s daughter Andrea said her father made the recording about a year ago, and only she, her brother Jonathan, and her nephew Ben knew about it. She told HuffPost, “He wanted to make sure my mam would be laughing leaving the cemetery, not crying. And he done just that.”

Here is a picture of the legend himself. My dad, Shay Bradley. It was his dieing wish that we played this at his funeral. What a man.... To make us all laugh when we were incredibly sad..... He was some man for one man.... Love you forever Poppabear #Shayslastlaugh pic.twitter.com/YkG2ecKAaL — Andrea (@Andrea36496119) October 13, 2019

Andrea added, “This prank was one in a million, just like my dad.”

Via HuffPost