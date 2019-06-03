Decorate Your House Like Friends, The Simpsons, & Stranger Things With The Help Of IKEA

How would you like to transform your home into your favorite TV show?

Good news! With the help of IKEA, you can turn your house into a sitcom! It's called the Real Life series and you can transform your living room into the set of Friends, The Simpsons, or Stranger Things. Unfortunately, the rooms aren't exact replicas, but they're pretty dang close.

Genius idea. IKEA recreated the iconic ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Stranger Things’ & ‘Friends’ living rooms, with actual furnishings you can purchase. pic.twitter.com/JQ56ecKI5d — ------ (@leesteffen) June 1, 2019

As of now, this series is only available online through a few stores in the Middle East. But who knows? Maybe they'll bring it to the U.S.