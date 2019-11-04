Report Finds Decorating For Christmas Early Is Good For Your Health

We're not even a week into November, and plenty of y'all are probably already thinking about decorating for Christmas.

Well, if you are on the fence about putting up that tree early, know that it could be good for your health!

According to a new report, decorating your house early for Christmas is a "spirit-booster" because it tends to trigger pleasant childhood memories, and makes folks feel more social. Psychotherapist Amy Morin told ABC News, "When you’re putting up decorations, you’re thinking of happier times, times with family and friends and family traditions you engaged in."

Also, according to the Journal of Environmental Psychology, decorating earlier can help you interact more with your neighbors. The study says, "Residents who decorate for Christmas but who have few friends on the block may be using the decorations and other cues as a way of communicating their accessibility to neighbors."

Happy decorating!

Via NY Post