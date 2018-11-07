Demi Lovato Is "Grateful To Be Home In Time To Vote"

November 7, 2018
demi_lovato

Well, it looks like Demi Lovato is officially out of rehab.

On Tuesday, Demi Lovato was spotted out and about in Los Angeles. Actually she stepped out to get her vote on, saying...

"I am so grateful to be home in time to vote! One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard!-- ---- now go out and #VOTE!!!!"

Now, this isn't the first time Lovato has been spotted around L.A. since going to rehab. Just last week she was spotted at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights. According to TMZ, Demi is currently splitting time between her own home and a halfway house. While she's trying to get back to her normal every day life, she's also not quite ready to let go of rehab completely. She'll be staying at the halfway house three days a week and her own home for the other four days. Not only that, but Demi also has a sober coach that will stay by her side during this transition.

Glad to see Demi is doing so well.

