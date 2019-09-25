Demi Moore Says Jon Cryer Lost His Virginity To Her While Filming "No Small Affair"

Demi Moore has been telling all recently, revealing details of her love life not only with Ashton Kutcher, but his Two and a Half Men co-star Jon Cryer.

Moore reveals in her new memoir Inside Out, that she was the one to take Cryer’s virginity, during the filming of the 1984 movie No Small Affair.

Moore writes, “It pains me to think of how callous I was with his feelings — that I stole what could have been such an important and beautiful moment from him.”

However, Cryer has spoken, and says it was not Moore in fact to take his virginity.

Cryer wrote in a tweet yesterday afternoon, “Well, the good thing about this is she doesn’t have to feel bad about it anymore, because while I’m sure she was totally justified making that assumption based on my skill level (and the stunned look on my face at the time), I had actually lost my virginity in high school.”

Well, the good thing about this is she doesn’t have to feel bad about it anymore, because while I’m sure she was totally justified making that assumption based on my my skill level (and the stunned look on my face at the time), I had actually lost my virginity in high school. https://t.co/amxCUaMUQw — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 24, 2019

But she’s right the other part, I was over the moon for her during a very troubled time in her life. I have nothing but affection for her and not a regret in the world. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 24, 2019

Moore was 21-years-old at the time, and also revealed that she was dependent on cocaine during that time in her life, and did some “self-destructive things during that period.”

Via Page Six