Demi Moore Says Jon Cryer Lost His Virginity To Her While Filming "No Small Affair"

September 25, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Jon Cryer, Red Carpet, 43rd Annual Gracie Awards Gala, 2018

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Demi Moore has been telling all recently, revealing details of her love life not only with Ashton Kutcher, but his Two and a Half Men co-star Jon Cryer.

Moore reveals in her new memoir Inside Out, that she was the one to take Cryer’s virginity, during the filming of the 1984 movie No Small Affair.

Moore writes, “It pains me to think of how callous I was with his feelings — that I stole what could have been such an important and beautiful moment from him.”

However, Cryer has spoken, and says it was not Moore in fact to take his virginity.

Cryer wrote in a tweet yesterday afternoon, “Well, the good thing about this is she doesn’t have to feel bad about it anymore, because while I’m sure she was totally justified making that assumption based on my skill level (and the stunned look on my face at the time), I had actually lost my virginity in high school.”

 

 

Moore was 21-years-old at the time, and also revealed that she was dependent on cocaine during that time in her life, and did some “self-destructive things during that period.”

Via Page Six

Tags: 
Demi Moore
Jon Cryer
Celebrity
Relationship
Virginity
No Small Affair
1984

Recent Podcast Audio
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes