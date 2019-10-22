Dennis Quaid Announces Engagement To PhD Student 39 Years His Junior

Dennis Quad is getting hitched!

Again!

The 65-year-old actor recently announced his engagement to 26-year-old PhD student Laura Savoie.

Quaid told Extra he had been planning the proposal for about a month and a half, and had to wait for the perfect time to pop the question. He said, “She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And then she fell down.”

She said yes! Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie got engaged after a rather overwhelming proposal. https://t.co/aD7DYYJtfz pic.twitter.com/uk3A5Hr0MQ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 22, 2019

Savoie graduated as valedictorian from Pepperdine University, where at the time she was linked to dating actor Jeremy Piven. She received her master’s degree from the University of Notre Dame, and is currently working towards a PhD in accounting from the University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business.

The couple reportedly began dating in May.

Via Fox News