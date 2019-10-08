Denton Firefighter Back On Duty 10 Months After Having Leg Amputated

Last fall, Denton firefighter Gary Weiland had to have his left leg amputated.

Doctors told Weiland that it take about a year, maybe even two, before he could return to active duty.

Well, it only took Weiland ten months.

Video of Denton Firefighter Back On Duty 10 Months After Leg Amputated

Chief Kenneth Hedges of the Denton Fire Department said, “Gary, two days post-op of removing his leg, was already telling anyone who would visit him that he would make it back to full-duty, full-shift work, quicker than any person out there.”

Weiland hopes his story inspires others. He said, “I’m a firefighter and I have a prosthetic leg, so if I can do that, the world is your oyster.”

Via CBS DFW